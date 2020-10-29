CALHOUN — Leroy Mauzy 91, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Elmer Leroy Mauzy was born Oct. 18, 1928 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Ernest Elmer and Fannie Mae McClellan Mauzy and was married to the former Dorothy Mae Ellis Oct. 13, 1953. Leroy was a farmer, earlier worked at O T Evans Welding Service and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he was proud to have climbed Mt. Fuji, a member the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415, a member of Vienna Lodge # 423 F. & A.M., and was a Gideon. Leroy loved farming, raising cattle and was the first farmer in McLean County to use the no-till planter. Leroy loved reading his Bible, Gospel singing, enjoyed hunting, going out to eat, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Mae Mauzy, who died August 14, 2012; by a daughter, Lisa Mauzy Roberts, who died November 17, 2015; by a brother, Everett Mauzy; and by a sister, Francis Hagan.
Survivors include three sons, Terrill Mauzy (Debbie), Joe Mauzy, and Jeff Mauzy (Ginger, the mother of his children) all of Calhoun; a daughter, Kathy Poole (Sonny) of Madisonville; nine grandchildren, Leandra Keister (Josh), Savanah Scott (Galen), Bethany Norris (Michael), Coleton Poole (Skylar), Makayla West (Dustin), Mariah Poole, Kasey Frantz (Chris), Canaan Roberts (Amy Morales), and Christian Roberts; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Bradley Gray and David McCarthy officiating. Burial took place in Mt. Vernon Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Leroy’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Thursday.
The Leroy Mauzy family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church; 5215 Kentucky 256 West; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Leroy at musterfu
