LIVERMORE -
Lester Humphrey 81, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at his home in Livermore. Lester Darrell Humphrey was born Aug. 25, 1939 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Raymond Harold and Ila Ruth Taylor Humphrey and was married to the former Wanda Lee Havener Feb. 23, 1958. Lester was a farmer, coal miner, self-employed oil prospector, owner of P & G Drilling and a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. He was a University of Kentucky Basketball fan and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Wanda Humphrey; a daughter, Darlene Bailey (Mackey) of Livermore; two sons, Darrell Humphrey (Stacey) and Raymond Humphrey (Dana) both of Livermore; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren, with one more on the way; a brother, Carl Humphrey (Tena) of Livermore; and two sisters, Ella Jean Humphrey and Nadine Jennings (Nathel) both of Livermore.
Graveside services were held Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements for Lester’s family.
Lester’s services were streamed live on "http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com" Wednesday.
The Lester Humphrey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
