OWENSBORO — Linda Ross Frey 74, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Linda Gail Ross was born March 1, 1947 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Elmer J. and Willodean Ellis Ross and was married to Miles Deerwood “Buddy” Frey. Linda was a retired registered nurse and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Utica. Linda loved her church friends and was very proud of her Sophia Award. She also loved cooking, gardening, caring for her flowers, being outdoors, watching things grow and her greatest joy was watching Tommy and Taylor play their baseball and softball games. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Frey, who died January 3, 2003.
Survivors include a son, Chris Wilson (Sherry Cecil) of Owensboro; a daughter, Leigh Frey-Clark (Chadd) of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Brayden Ross Wilkinson, Tommy Clark and Taylor Clark; a great grandson, Hunter Wilkinson; a brother, Danny Ross (Beverly) of Utica; a sister, Lana Wathen of Smyrna, Georgia; a special friend, Blanche Werne of Utica; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony Catholic Church; 261 St. Anthony Road; Utica, Kentucky with Father Mark Buckner officiating. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Friends may visit with Linda’s family from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony’s in Utica. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Linda’s family. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Linda’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Linda’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Linda Ross Frey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Anthony Catholic Church; 261 St. Anthony Road; Utica, Kentucky 42376.
Linda’s family would like to express their appreciation for the personal care and attention shown to their mother by both emergency room and critical care / ICU staff at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Share your memories and photos of Linda at musterfu
