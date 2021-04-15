Linda Wagstaff

Linda S. Wagstaff, 62, of Rumsey, passed away April 12, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 31, 1958 in Daviess County to the late Clinton and Mary Baity. Linda was a retired manager for IGA in Calhoun.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Pete Wagstaff; three sons, Jeremy Hinton (Lisa), Justin Hinton (Ashley), and Jordan Hinton; one daughter, Logan Wagstaff; 11 grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael Baity and Charlie Baity.
There will be no services. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.