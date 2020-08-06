CALHOUN — Lisa Young 61, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home in Calhoun. Lisa Marie Bickett was born March 9, 1959 in Owensboro, Kentucky as the fifth child of nine to Joseph Alvin and Elizabeth Rumage Bickett. By far, Lisa was the most beautiful child of Alvin and Betty with her big brown eyes and the blondest hair. She was a “home girl”, never interested in getting too far from where she grew up. Lisa chose the career of nursing and led the path of which she was very proud of. She inspired several others in the family to take this career path including her own daughter, Hilary Ann Vandiver. As a nurse in Madisonville, she met her future husband, Steven Wilson Young and they were married April 16, 1988. Lisa was a registered nurse at Caretenders Home Health in Madisonville and a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. She loved all children, especially Hilary and all of her nieces and nephews. Having a generous heart, Lisa loved to shower them with love, cuddles, clothes and toys. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Bickett and by two brothers, Keith Louis Bickett and Joe Bickett.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Steve Young; a daughter, Hilary Ann Vandiver (Matt) of Sacramento; her mother, Betty Bickett of Rumsey; two brothers, Steve Bickett of Slaughters and Gary Bickett (Karen) of Semiway; four sisters, Mary Beth Andrews of Frankfort, Vickie Groce (Steve) of Bowling Green, Paula McGuire (Jeff) of Boonville and Amy LaBron of Cape Coral, Florida; a sister-in-law, Jane Bickett of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Friday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun with Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating.
Lisa’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” The Lisa Young family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Sebastian Catholic Church; 180 Kentucky 136 West; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
