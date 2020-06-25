Lomer T. Ellis Jr. 85, of Poplar Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Maple Manor Health Care Center in Greenville. Lomer Theodore Ellis, Jr. was born Sept. 27, 1934 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Lomer Theodore and Mary Irene Logsdon Ellis. Lomer was a farmer and member of Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed woodworking, his winter trips to Florida, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Lomer was preceded in death by a son, Teddy Ellis.
Survivors include a daughter, Dara Howard (Jerrol) of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Darath Howard of Calhoun, Jay Howard (Michelle) of Sacramento and Jerrad Howard of Cincinnati; and six great grandchildren, Carlos Howard, Jaden Howard, Jace Crawford, Triston Menhoum, Daria Howard, and Arianna Howard.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 23 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tab Cook officiating.
Lomer’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In support of his grandsons’ love of high school football, the Lomer T. Ellis, Jr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Football Boosters — Capital Account (for future multi-sports complex); P.O. Box 204; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
