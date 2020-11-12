LIVERMORE — Lorene Riggs Penrod 92, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Lorene Riggs was born Aug. 12, 1928 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Hugh and Mae Taylor Riggs and was married to Claude Donald Penrod Nov. 18, 1950. Lorene was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Christian Church. She enjoyed listening to music and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald Penrod, who died February 25, 2008; by her two daughters, Donna Dever Elder and Nelda Penrod; and by a granddaughter, Lorraine Dever.
Survivors include a son, Hugh Penrod (Janet) of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Brian Dever, Lori Baxley (Brian) and Nathan Penrod (Amanda); and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Jonathan Turner and Ken Frizzell officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Lorene’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Wednesday.
The Lorene Penrod family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Lorene at muster
