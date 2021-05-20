Loretta Williams Cummins, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 after a short illness. She was born September 17, 1940 in McLean County to the late Paul and Kathern Ridenour Williams. Loretta formerly worked as a beautician and was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church where she was very active. She was a huge KWC sports supporter and a member of the All American Club for many years. Loretta loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lena Brown and Edna Ray Sanders.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Luther Cummins; brother, Roy Williams and his late wife, Sylvia; niece and caregiver, Kellye Sims and her husband, Mark; and special nieces, Dina, Kim, Darla, and Lana.
Funeral services were held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by Rev. Eddie Duke. Burial is in Richland Baptist Church Cemetery in Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the All American Club/Panther Express, 3000 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
