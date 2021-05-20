OWENSBORO — LuAnn Kassinger 84, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Livermore went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home in Owensboro. LuAnn Eaton was born November 27, 1936 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Durward and Floy Taylor Eaton and was married to James C. Kassinger February 11, 1961. LuAnn was a retired teacher from the McLean County School System, enjoyed traveling and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Owensboro, where she was active in the Woodlawners. In addition to her parents, LuAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James C. Kassinger, who died April 10, 2018, a son, Bruce Kassinger and two brothers, Darrell Eaton and Charles Eaton.
Survivors include two sons, Bradley Kassinger and Blake Kassinger both of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Amy Kassinger, Chad Kassinger, Jake Kassinger (Libby) and Paige Kassinger; 3 great grandchildren; two brothers, Eldon Eaton (Connie) of Livermore and Geary Eaton (Janice) of Owensboro; and a sister, Hettie Johnson (Dennis, Jr.) of Fordsville.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with LuAnn’s family from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for LuAnn’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
LuAnn’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 4 p.m. Friday.
Share your memories and photos of LuAnn at musterfuneralhomes.com.
