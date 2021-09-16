OCALA, FLORIDA — Lyndel Martin Shanks, Jr., 89, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020. Born in Island, Kentucky he moved to Ocala, Florida in November 2019, from Land O’Lakes, Florida, where he lived since 2008. He was a retired Lieutenant for the Detroit Police Department and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Ocala. Lynn was a member of the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association. He loved watching Kentucky Wildcats Basketball, old cars, playing guitar, and listening to music (especially Bluegrass music), and enjoyed food. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Shanks; son Steven Shanks; and brother William T. Shanks.
He is survived by his children, Reverend Jeffrey Shanks (Anette) of Ocala, Timothy Shanks (Lena) of Lutz, FL, Teri Coffell (Rod) of Ocala, Denise Anderson of Michigan, and Thomas Anderson of Florida; grandchildren Jennifer, Jordan, Christopher, Josiah, Corey, Carrie, Ciara, Cayla, Justin, Billy, Daniel, T.J., and Angelina; and great-grandchildren Elsie Ray, Anabella, Madison Rose, and Elliot.
An informal gathering of family and friends was held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Sacramento United Methodist Church Cemetery, 60 Main Street, Sacramento, KY 42372. Graveside services will be held with burial to follow. Should friends desire, remembrances can be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Wounded Warriors in lieu of flowers. Tucker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
