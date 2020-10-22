CHANDLER, Ind. — Lynn Abney 80, of Chandler, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Ellis Lynn Abney was born Aug. 27, 1940 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Ellis and Vena Evans Abney and was married to the former Patricia Ann Towery Sept. 9, 1961. Lynn was a carpenter and a teacher, who touched many lives. He was a thoughtful and strong leader. Lynn was a Jaycee Past President, a Jaycee Ambassador and Past President of the Eagles. He loved gardening, his ’48 Chevy, collecting antique tools and his beloved granddaughters. In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Ann Abney, who died Oct. 7, 2020.
Survivors include a son, Chris Abney (Lisa) of Newburgh; a daughter, Cindy Abney of Chandler; four grandchildren, Amanda Lindsey, Taylor Abney, Eileen Lafferty and Bridget Lafferty; a great grandson, Graylon Tepe; and a sister, Helen Hoover (Bill) of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Lynn’s family from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Lynn’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Lynn’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Lynn Abney family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Lynn at musterfuneralhomes.com.
