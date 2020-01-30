BEECH GROVE — Maggie Bartley 72, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Maggie Lee Dukes was born Feb. 24, 1947 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Luther H. and Lizzie Groves Dukes and was married to Wavie Bartley, Jr. June 28, 1966. Maggie was a homemaker and member of Beech Grove Christian Church. She enjoyed people watching, always taking the backroads and never minding her own business. In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Wavie Bartley and by a son, Sam Bartley.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Bartley (Amy Bledsoe) of Beech Grove and Kelly “Fred” Bartley (Della) of Livermore; a daughter, Wavina Cecil (Russell Powers) of Owensboro; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; a brother, Paul Dukes of Owensboro; and three sisters, Retha McGuire of Evansville, Mattie Hounton of Moorman and Renee Cissna of Madisonville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial was in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Maggie Bartley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Maggie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
