CALHOUN — Malcom Troutman 80, of Calhoun, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Malcom Troutman was born April 13, 1940 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Rollie A. and Willie Clark King Troutman. Malcom retired from Peabody Coal Company, worked in the oil fields, farmed, and worked on the towboats for Crounse Corporation. Malcom was a member of Old Buck Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Troutman and by his brothers, Eugene A. Troutman, Rollie K. Troutman, and William B. Troutman.
Survivors include a daughter, Beth Bullock; two grandchildren, Jordan Price and Morgan (Mason) Whitmer; five brothers, Kelly Troutman (Janice), Carrol Troutman (Ouida), Marshall Troutman (his twin), Joe Troutman (Benita) and Clay Troutman (Lisa); and three sisters, Sue Henry (Jim), Nell Weer (Frank) and Jayne Johnson (Dannie).
Private family graveside services were held Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County with his nephew, Ashley Troutman and the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Malcom’s family.
Malcom’s services were streamed live www.musterfuneralhomes.com
The Malcom Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; C/O Tom Howard; 3583 Kentucky 136 East; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
