CALHOUN — Marelene Martin 56, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. Marelene Troutman was born Oct. 25, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late James Wilford and Virginia Rose Long Troutman and was married to James Theodore Martin. Marelene was a homemaker and attended Richland Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, being outdoors, and spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, James Martin; a son, Gavin Walker of Calhoun; a step son, Spencer Martin of Calhoun; and a step granddaughter, Macey Martin.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services were held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Woodwards Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Will Troutman officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Marelene’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Marelene at musterfuneralhomes.com.
