LEBANON — Margaret Erdine Cobb 89, of Lebanon, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Center in Lebanon, Kentucky. Margaret Erdine Johnson was born Sept. 1, 1930 in Cromwell, Kentucky to the late Joseph Jasper and Mary Embry Johnson and was married to Stephen Dennis Cobb August 5, 1949. Margaret retired from Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky and was a member of Vine Hill Baptist Church in Coxs Creek. She enjoyed knitting and reading. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Gail Cobb.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Steve Cobb; a daughter, Denise Dyke (Roger) of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Scott Collins (Angie) of Vine Grove, Kentucky, Michael Lee (Christina) of Horse Cave, Kentucky, Deanna Cobb (Wilbur Tidwell) of Sampson, Alabama, and Daniel Day of Sampson; 11 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, which would be her 90th birthday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Private family burial took place in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Erdine’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” on Tuesday.
The Margaret Erdine Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Kentucky Talking Book Library; P.O. Box 537; Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
