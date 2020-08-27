CALHOUN — Margaret Hayden 96, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Margaret Elizabeth Smith was born Oct. 22, 1923 in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Lee Carter and Greek Akin Smith and was married to Carl Lee Hayden June 26, 1947. Margaret retired as a bookkeeper from the former Holder Motor Company in Calhoun and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and living on the farm. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Carl L. Hayden, who died October 16, 2005; by a son, Larry Hayden and by a great granddaughter, Jordan Grace Hayden.
Survivors include a son, Donnie Hayden (Nancy) of Bowling Green; a daughter, Janice Rundle (Mike) of Paducah; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hayden of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Camille O’Connell, Brian Hayden (Kendel), Neil Hayden (Kristi) and Holly Hayden; two step grandchildren, Lara Bailey and Myrle Grate; 4 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; and a brother, Darrell Smith (JoAnn) of Owensboro.
Private family graveside services will be held Sunday at Calhoun Cemetery with Dr. Richards Sams officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Margaret’s family.
Margaret’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Margaret Hayden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Margaret at musterfuneralhomes.com.
