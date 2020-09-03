LIVIA — Mark Kassinger 57, of the Livia Community in McLean County went to his Heavenly home, rejoicing with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Robert Mark Kassinger was born Aug. 11, 1963 in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth Marie Durbin Kassinger and was married to the former Donna Ann Fischer Aug. 9, 2001. Mark was a retired Ironworker from Local 103 in Evansville, was currently working at Century Aluminum in Hawesville and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church, where he was active in the Faith Riders and Disaster Relief groups. He loved the Lord and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Mark was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Emmaus Community. He enjoyed the Blue Angels, University of Kentucky Basketball and riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Donna Kassinger; five sons, Christopher Mark Kassinger (Ashley) of Pleasant Ridge, Anthony Michael Kassinger of North Carolina, Neil Patrick Kassinger of Chicago, Adam Wilson of Calhoun, and Clint Wilson (Erica) of Beech Grove; a daughter, Haley Hagan (Travis) of Owensboro; eleven grandchildren, Jamie Dale Wilson, Aaliyah Wilson, Trevan Wilson, Bryleigh Hagan, Emma Hagan, Kenzie Hagan, Parker Hagan, Carsen Kassinger, Corbin Kassinger, Berkley Wilson, and Raelynn Wilson; six brothers, William Kent Kassinger (Kay) of Beaver Dam, Lonnie Kassinger of Hartford, Dennie Kassinger of Rockport, David Bruce Kassinger of Hartford, Harold Kassinger of Livermore, and Jeff Kassinger of Hartford; three sisters, Joyce Autry of Beaver Dam, Nancy Pierce (Buddy) of Hartford and Lisa Pinson (Butch) of Beaver Dam; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Monday at Buck Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial took place in the Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Mark’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” on Monday.
The Mark Kassinger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church; 3788 Highway 431 North; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Mark at musterfuneralhomes.com.
