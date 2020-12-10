BUCK CREEK — Marshal Hatfield 82, of the Buck Creek Community in McLean County left Earth for his home in Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Marshal Joe Hatfield was born March 8, 1938 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Jerome Bonepart “J.B.” and Josephine Porter Hatfield and was married to the former Elizabeth Sue Nantz August 16, 1957. A 1957 graduate of Livermore High School, Mr. Hatfield was a former manager of Farmers & Merchants Bank and retired from Alcan, then was a self-employed farmer and cattleman. Marshal was a lifelong member of Buck Creek Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Deacons from 1980 through 2015 and was involved in the World Changers ministry. Mr. Hatfield was a fixture in numerous community organizations including serving on the Board of Directors at Audubon Area Community Services, Livermore City Mayor, Livermore City-Council, McLean County Magistrate, Leadership of McLean County, a fiscal court member and served in Benefit of McLean County. He was also named a Kentucky Colonel twice.
Marshal radiated love and happiness to each person he met and desired to share the joy of Jesus Christ with everyone. He was selfless and willing to help anyone at any time with any need. Often beginning his days with friends eating breakfast at Subway, he had a love of UK basketball, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, livestock competitions and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren ride dirt bikes on the farm. In addition to his parents, Marshal was preceded in death by a brother, Billy L. Hatfield.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sue Nantz Hatfield; two sons, Steve Hatfield and David Hatfield (Tara) both of Buck Creek; seven grandchildren, Colby Hatfield (Samantha), Jared Hatfield, Bethany Hatfield, Caleb Hatfield, Kelly Hatfield, Tyler Free and Meredith Free; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden Hatfield, Landon Hatfield and Anakin Smith.
Private family services were held Friday, Dec. 4 at Buck Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Tommy Webb and Ron Wells officiating. Burial took place in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Ohio County. Muster Funeral Homes and Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Marshal’s family.
Marshal’s services were streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com
The Marshal Hatfield family requests that in lieu of flowers, and because of his love of the Gospel, donations be made to Shafer Baptist Camp; C/O Daviess — McLean Baptist Association; 1003 Scherm Road; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Marshal at musterfuneralhomes.com.
