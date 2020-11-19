FISHERS, INDIANA — Mary Alice Baker 81, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Calhoun, Kentucky and Griffin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Restoracy of Whitestown in Whitestown, Indiana. Mary Alice Simon was born March 27, 1939 in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Haynes and Mary Lee Ruby Simon and was married to her high school sweetheart, Thomas Hughes Baker. Mary Alice worked at Sears and Roebuck in Paducah, later managed a convenience store in Griffin, Georgia before moving to Indiana and was a member of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed butterflies, playing bingo, fancy fingernails, was an avid collector of jewelry. Mary Alice never met a stranger and always enjoyed conversations with anyone and everyone. She was also proud of the Crounse boat that was named after her, The Mary Alice Baker. In addition to her parents, Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Tom Baker, who died July 11, 2001 and by a son, Charles Baker.
Survivors include two sons, Tom Baker (Krista) of Fishers and Chris Baker of Muncie; five grandchildren, Zachary Baker, Justin Baker (Alisha), Adam Baker, Jacob Baker, and Ashley Baker; a brother, Harold Simon (Pearl Ann) of Owensboro; and a sister, Joyce Dant (Jimmy) of Owensboro.
Private family services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Calhoun Cemetery with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mary Alice’s family.
Mary Alice’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Share your memories and photos of Mary Alice at musterfuneralhomes.com.
