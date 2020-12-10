CALHOUN — Mary Nell Settle 61, of Calhoun, Kentucky passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mary Nell Shirel was born June 23, 1959 in Sturgis, Kentucky to the late Louis and Nadine Urton Shirel and at the age of 20, she married the love of her life, Richard Scott Settle on May 17, 1980. Mary Nell retired from Owensboro Health after working as a transcriptionist for 36 years and was a member of the Madisonville Church of Christ. She and Scott raised three beautiful daughters. Mary Nell was known as a Grandmomma and Mammy to her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She was compassionate, hospitable, loved to cook and can, travel, and spend any moment she had with her family. She loved the Lord with all of her heart. In addition to her parents, Mary Nell was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Shirel (Margaret).
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Scott Settle; three daughters, Lacey Groves of Greenville, Emily Epley of Calhoun and Amy Mincy (Michael) of Semiway; seven grandchildren, Elle Marie Groves, Lucas Groves, Piper Epley, Linley Mincy, Lyric Mincy, Larson Mincy, and Lenox Mincy; a brother, Robert Shirel (Margaret) of Evansville; a sister, Maude Miller (Phillip) of Dekoven, Kentucky; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Settle of Calhoun; a sister-in-law, Regina Shutt of Hartford; an aunt, Mae Priar of Calhoun; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Daniel Miller of Bremen, Barbara Spence of Calhoun and JoAnn Douglas of McHenry.
Private family services will be held Saturday, December 12th at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Brother Russell Kline officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Musters held a drive by public visitation for friends to support Mary Nell’s family at Musters in Calhoun.
Mary Nell’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com
The Mary Nell Settle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Madisonville Church of Christ; 1035 North Main Street; Madisonville, Kentucky 42431.
Share your memories and photos of Mary Nell at mus
