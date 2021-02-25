CALHOUN — Merrylynne Preston 68, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Merrylynne Preston was born July 20, 1952 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Murray Ted and Lucille Rose Preston. Merrylynne was the office manager at Pollard & Sons in Madisonville. She enjoyed working with her Tennessee Walking Horses, watching her granddaughters’ sports activities and caring for her dog, “J.J.”
Survivors include a son, Brian Hendrix (Lori Corbin) of Dawson Springs; a daughter, Angela Humphrey (Ricky) of Calhoun; three granddaughters, Alexus Hendrix, Abigail Humphrey and Landry Humphrey; and her companion, Jerry Atherton of Calhoun.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Merrylynne’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Merrylynne’s services were streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Merrylynne Preston family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Merrylynne at musterfuneralhomes.com.
