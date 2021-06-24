OWENSBORO — Michael J. Boyd, 30, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael James Boyd was born July 27, 1990 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to Larry and Linda Harris Boyd and was engaged to Kayla Marie Holder. Michael worked at U.S. Bank in Owensboro. He enjoyed gaming and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his sons. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Larry Boyd; and by his two sisters, Julie Moore and Karen Boyd.
Survivors include his fiancée, Kayla Holder; two sons, Silas Shartzer and Gage Boyd both at home; and his mother, Linda Boyd of Owensboro.
Graveside services were held at 4 p.m.. Saturday at the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Michael’s family.
Michael’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Michael J. Boyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Michael J. Boyd, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Michael at musterfuneralhomes.com.
