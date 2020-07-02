WINDY HOLLOW — Mike “Fordz” Ford 62, of the Windy Hollow community in Daviess County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael Edwin Ford was born Aug. 28, 1957 in Nashville, Tennessee to George and Nancy Green Ford, was married to the former Theresa Michele Hodskins Aug. 9, 2014 and was better known as “Fordz” to both his family and friends. Mike retired from Painters Local #156 of Evansville. He enjoyed fishing, University of Kentucky basketball, watching March Madness and golfing.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy G. Miller of Port Charlotte, Florida; a brother, Thomas P. Miller, III of North Port, Florida; a sister, Carol Cornwell of Maui, Hawaii; three nephews, Jake Alsup, Tom Cornwell and Christian Cornwell; a niece, Shannon Alsup Cook; his wife, Theresa Hodskins; a step son, Nik Hodskins (Ginny) of Owensboro; two step daughters, Bobbi Duel (David) and Rachel Norris (David) both of Owensboro; and two step grandsons, Nik Hodskins and Zane Hodskins.
Funeral services were held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Mike’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com
The Mike “Fordz” Ford family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Mike Ford, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Mike
