LIVERMORE — Milton Ragan 85, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. William Milton Ragan was born Jan. 3, 1935 in Windy, Kentucky to the late Walter Benton and Opal Belle Guffey Ragan and was married to the former Della Jean Guffey March 3, 1952. Milton retired from the Crane Company in Somerset, Kentucky, was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Jean Ragan; a son, Terry Ragan (Debbie) of Livia; two grandchildren, Sharity Worman (Dustin) and Hunter Ragan (Jessica) both of Livia; and four great grandchildren, Auburn Worman, Addison Worman, Peyton Ragan, and Alexa Jones.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family graveside services were held Friday, March 27, 2020 at Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Milton’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Milton at musterfuneralhomes.com.
