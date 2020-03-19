Monna Fay Divine Hayes, 80, of Sacramento, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, in the company of her family.
She was born July 8, 1939, in Depoy to J.T. Divine and Helen B McCay Divine. Monna was a 1957 Bremen High School graduate where she was her class salutatorian, a varsity cheerleader and glee club member. In 1960, she served as a home missionary in Arkansas. She started her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education at Murray State University where she met her husband Don. She finished her degree at Western KY University. She earned a master’s degree at Eastern KY University in Elementary School Counseling. She was an Elementary School Teacher for 27 years at various schools in Kentucky. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Sacramento Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. She was Eastern Star member, WMU member, a 4-H leader, a Boy scout den mother and band parent.
She married her husband Sept., 1960 in Bremen and had three children. She had a passion for the Lord, her family, children, flowers, photos and animals. She had a servant’s heart and always greeted people with a smile.
Survivors include husband Donald R. Hayes; son D. Kevin (Sandy) Hayes of Cookeville, TN; daughter Donita H. (Tom) Rhodes of South Bend, IN; grandsons Justin R. Hayes and Cameron L. Hayes; three siblings. Linda (Doug) Heltsley of Bremen; Nedra Jo Divine of Greenville; Norman (Beverly) Divine of Central City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Kip D. Hayes, December 17, 1982.
Visitation took place Monday, March 16 at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.
The funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 17 at Sacramento Baptist Church.
