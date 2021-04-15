HAWESVILLE — Nancy Smith Griffin 84, of Hawesville, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home in Hawesville. Nancy Ann Smith was born Oct. 19, 1936 in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Claude “Butch” and Dorothy Lee Tichenor Smith. She worked at Dr. Smith’s office in Hawesville, later retired from General Electric in Tell City and was a member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Daviess County. Nancy also worked as a seamstress, making custom clothing for several people in Hancock County. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a son, Perry Wayne Griffin and by three brothers, Jerry Smith, William Smith and Claude Lee Smith.
Survivors include three sons, Barry Griffin (Debbie Katterhenry) of Tell City, Terry Griffin of Hawesville and Tid Griffin (Olga) of Owensboro; a daughter, Sherry Lassaline (Kirk) of Hawesville; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Donnie Smith (Avah) and Ricky Smith (Velma) both of Calhoun.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Steve Boyd officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Nancy’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Nancy’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Nancy Smith Griffin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Patient Care; 3419 Wathens Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
