LIVERMORE — Nathel D. Jennings 83, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home. He was born August 24, 1937 in Beech Grove, Kentucky to the late Delbert and Lou Vennie Ipock Jennings and was married to the former Nadine Humphrey on November 9, 1963. Nathel was a hard worker that included working in the oil fields early in his life and then working for 27 years for Peabody Coal Company until retirement. After working his shift at the mines, he would come home and build roads in Hickory Hills Subdivision. After retirement, he worked for Jennings & Little as a dozer operator for several years. Nathel was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a trustee. He served on the North McLean Water District Board for many years and had many hobbies that included going to flea markets, gardening, hunting, and picking up pecans but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Dewayne Jennings.
Survivors include his wife of over 57 years, Nadine Humphrey Jennings; two daughters, Kim Free (Alan), and Jessica Jennings; son, Todd Jennings (Terri); two grandchildren, Savannah Jennings and Alex Free (Lauren); brother, Marvin Jennings (Faye) of Sparta, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with Dwight Logsdon officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Nathel’s family from 8 a.m. until services Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take to form of donations to Livermore Baptist Church, Baptist Men; P. O. Box 287; Livermore, KY 42352. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Nathel’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of his Doctors, Oncology Nurses, Hospice, and family and friends for all of the help and kindness received.
Share your memories and photos of Nathel at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.