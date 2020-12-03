LIVERMORE — Nellie R. Whobrey 90, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Nellie Ray Howard was born March 17, 1930 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Marvin and Mae Tanner Howard and was married to Leslie Clay Whobrey. Nellie was the owner and operator of The Fabric Store in Livermore and a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and Southern Gospel music. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Leslie Clay Whobrey, who died June 3, 1996.
Survivors include a son, Les Whobrey (Tracy) of Lexington; a daughter, Carolyn Coin of Owensboro; and two grandchildren, Caleb Whobrey of Campbellsville and Paige Daniel of Lexington.
Private family services were held at Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Turner officiating. Burial was in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Nellie R. Whobrey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Nellie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
