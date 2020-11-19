SACRAMENTO — Nora Dossett 91, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Nora Virginia Gross was born Dec. 1, 1928 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Oscar and Myrtle West Gross and was married to J R Dossett Jan. 31, 1948. Nora was a 1948 graduate of Sacramento High School, retired from General Electric in Owensboro and was a member of New Cypress Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, Nora was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, J R Dossett, who died June 14, 2014; by two sons, Dennis Earl Dossett and Joe Darrell “Joey” Dossett; and by two brothers, William Leslie “Pete” Gross and J W Gross.
Survivors include two nieces, Loretta Cameron and Jo Ann Heron both of Warren, Michigan; cousins and many friends.
Private burial will be at Sacramento Methodist Cemetery at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Nora’s family.
The Nora Dossett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Methodist Cemetery Fund; C/O Kathy Gish; P.O. Box 228; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Nora
