Norman Ray “Bubby” Burden, 79, entered into eternal rest on August 2, 2021. He was born to the late Harry C. Burden, Sr. and Mary Louise Horton Burden on October 22, 1941.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Burden, and his sister, Mildred Buckner.
“Bubby” is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Whittaker Burden, his son Norman Scott (Cassandra) Burden, his daughter, Lesa (Robert) Cooper, bonus children Richard Whittaker and Teresa Chinn, his grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica), Andrew (Katie), Alex (Kellie), Jacob (Molly), Kelly (Allen), Emily (Jay) and six great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brothers, Steve (Susan) Burden, Harry Junior (Carolyn) Burden, Kent (Cindy) Burden, Mark (Christi) Burden, his sisters, Faye (Jim) Duke, Joyce (Ernest) Beck and Sue (Wayne) Morris, his sister-in-law, Lauretta Burden, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
“Bubby” was an avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed many days fishing with his family and friends. He believed that family was the most important thing in his life and spent as much time as he could surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford, Kentucky with Bro. Bob Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Burden. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Norman Ray “Bubby” Burden at www.millerschapmire.com
