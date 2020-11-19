SACRAMENTO — Odell Riley 79, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Iris Odell Louise Hamm was born Dec. 26, 1940 in Des Arc, Arkansas to the late John and Lillian Wyatt Hamm and was married to Coy Wayne Riley Dec. 27, 1958. Odell was a homemaker, a bookkeeper for Riley’s Plumbing and Heating and a member of Station Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards with Miss Janey Johnston’s bridge group and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Odell was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Coy W. Riley, who died August 19, 2020; by a brother, Lewis Hamm; and by three sisters, Lena Rice, Juanita Britton and Margie Hamm.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Riley of Sacramento and Michael Riley of Round Rock, Texas; a granddaughter, Alexandra Bivins (Casey) of Owensboro; two great grandchildren, Abby Evans and Colton Bivins; and two sisters, Deane Kellar of Holland, Michigan and Thelma Brummitt of Eufaula, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Station Baptist Church with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Station Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Odell’s family from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Odell’s family. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Odell’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Odell’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Odell Riley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Station Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Austin Riley; 7633 Kentucky 81 South; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Odell at musterfu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.