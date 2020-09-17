OWENSBORO — Olevia M. Clark 66, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Olevia Marie Seaton was born May 28, 1954 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late John Murray and Thelma Lois Howard Seaton. Olevia retired as a social worker from the State of Kentucky and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, University of Tennessee Women’s Basketball and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Olevia was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Seaton and Jimmy Seaton and by a sister, Judith Seaton.
Survivors include a daughter, Jenny Toor (Ray) of Calhoun; and three grandchildren, Brianna Hawley, Elizabeth Toor and John Mark Toor.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Friends may visit with Olevia’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Olevia’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Olevia’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Olevia M. Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathens Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Olevia at musterfuneralhomes.com.
