CALHOUN — Opal Hammock 99, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 the Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Opal Catherine White was born Halloween 1921 in McLean County to the late Samuel Hill and Edyth Mae Vickers White. She retired after 35 years of service at General Electric in Owensboro and attended Rumsey United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling through all of the Southern and Western States and her favorites were bananas and watermelons. Opal loved her family and her family loved her and everyone who met her knew how special she was. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and five sisters.
Survivors include two daughters; Anne Simpson (Lawrence) of Owensboro, Barbara Wiggins (Billy) of Calhoun; four grandchildren; Terri McGregor (Mark) of Madisonville, Frank Wiggins of Calhoun, Larry Simpson of Owensboro, Lisa Simpson of Owensboro; six great grandchildren; Jennifer, Tracy, Matthew, Jessica, Carrie Anne, Sidney; three great great grandchildren; Ryan, Amelia, Autumn.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Burial took place in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Opal’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Opal’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
The Opal Hammock family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Rumsey United Methodist Church; P. O. Box 65; Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Opal at muster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.