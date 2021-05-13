LIVERMORE — Pamela Lynn Hicks 65, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Pamela Lynn Carter was born May 20, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky to Arthur and Verna Marlene Kennedy Carter. Pam was a school teacher and a member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers and going to any and all yard sales. Pam was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Carter, Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Aaron Hicks (Melissa) of Owensboro, Jarrod Hicks of Livermore and Ryan Hicks of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, Caleb Hicks, A.J. Hicks, Lars Hicks, Kye Hicks, Charley Hicks, and Scarlett Hicks; her mother, Marlene Carter of Livermore; and three sisters, Debbie Stewart (Bill), Kathy Mattingly (Alfred) and Becky Edgar (Brent) all of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Steve Case officiating. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Pam’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Pam’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Tuesday.
Share your memories and photos of Pam at musterfuneralhomes.com.
