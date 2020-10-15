CHANDLER, Ind. —
Patricia Ann Abney 79, of Chandler, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. Patricia Ann Towery was born July 29, 1941 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Claude and Doris Young Towery and was married to Ellis Lynn Abney September 9, 1961. Pat was a LPN, taking care of the elderly her whole life and inspiring many to enter into the nursing field. She was a member of St. Clements Catholic Church in Boonville, Indiana. Pat was a caring and fun-loving woman, was a member and past president of the Jaycettes of Chandler, where she was always involved in the Santa Claus Clothes Telethon and was a member of the Evansville Eagles. Pat loved her yard, especially when it was filled with her grandchildren. She enjoyed planting flowers, listening to the birds sing and watching the squirrels.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Lynn Abney; a son, Chris Abney (Lisa) of Newburgh; a daughter, Cindy Abney of Chandler; four grandchildren, Amanda Lindsey, Taylor Abney, Eileen Lafferty and Bridget Lafferty; a great grandson, Graylon Tepe; four brothers, Kenny Towery, Fred Towery, James Towery and Tommy Towery; two sisters, Brenda Thomasson and Linda Towery; and a sister-in-law, Helen Hoover (Bill).
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Pat’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Saturday.
The Patricia Ann Abney family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Pat at musterfuner
