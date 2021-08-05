LIVERMORE — Paul Ayer 93, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021 at his home in Livermore. Paul Render Ayer was born August 14, 1927 in the Buel Community of McLean County to the late Thomas Paul and Mabel Troutman Ayer and was married to the former Wilma Sue Poiles February 19, 1949. Paul was a Velvet Milk Company franchise owner and deliveryman and a lifelong member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, where he also served as a deacon for several years. He served in the Army National Guard, was a founding member of Livermore Lions Club, served on the Livermore City Council and enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sue Ayer, who died April 20, 2009, by a foster son, Elijah and by a great grandson, Andrew Baker Elswick.
Survivors include two daughters, Paula Powell of Island and Vivian Albrektsen (Michael) of Louisville; three sons, Alton Ayer of Livermore, Terry Ayer of Cox’s Creek and Charlie Graves (Elizabeth) of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Deeayne Mayfield (Randy), Jason Powell (Caroline), Laura Rice (Doug), Lee Katherine Ayerhart (Steve), Thomas Ayer, Amelia Graves, Charlotte Graves, Theo Graves, and Allison White; and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church with the Revs. Ron Hampton and Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial took place in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County.
Paul’s services were streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneral
homes.com” www.mus
terfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Paul Ayer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; C/O Tom Howard; 3583 Kentucky 136 East; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
