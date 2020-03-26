NUCKOLS —
Polly A. Hayden 82, of the Nuckols Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home. Polly Ann Snyder was born July 29, 1937 in Rumsey, Kentucky to the late Prentice and Hazel Kininmouth Snyder. She was a homemaker and member of the Catholic Faith. In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by a son, George M. Hayden and by a daughter, Melody Hayden.
Survivors include a son, Mike Hayden of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Kyle Hayden of Owensboro, Coty Mae Hayden of Nuckols and Joey Hayden of Dundee; a great granddaughter, Piper Hayden; and a brother, Charles Snyder of Westfield, Indiana.
Graveside services were held Friday at St. Charles Cemetery in Livermore with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Polly’s family.
