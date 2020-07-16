FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Mr. Quinton Lee Sandefur, 41, resident of Flowery Branch, Georgia, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Quinton was born Sept. 20, 1978, in Owensboro, the son of Alvin and Sharon Sandefur.
Quinton found Christ at an early age and enjoyed life. He graduated from McLean County High School in 1996. He was very involved in college, where he was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity and graduated from Murray State University in 2001.
Quinton met the love of his life, Judenia, and they were married in holy matrimony. This union was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Olivia. Quinton and Judenia loved each other shared in many adventures and spent many precious moments together.
Quinton enjoyed hiking, watching UK basketball, his miniature schnauzer, Athena, and mostly spending time with Judenia and Olivia, the treasures of his life. He lived and worked in Flowery Branch (Atlanta) as a controller. Besides his many talents, he was a faithful member of Beech Grove Christian Church and attended Twelve Stone and Prince of Peace churches in Atlanta.
Quinton loved his family, as he loved having family and friends around. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. His life and influence will always be remembered in the lives of those who knew him.
Quinton is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Maurice and Rosalee Sandefur and Bob and Frieda Baird.
Quinton is survived by his loving wife, Judenia Rodriguez Sandefur; his 3-year-old daughter, Olivia; his parents, Alvin and Sharon Sandefur; his brother, Alex, and his wife, Ashley; with nephews Everett, Emmit and Elder; and many special Sandefur aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service was streamed live on Facebook from Beech Grove Christian Church in Kentucky on Saturday.
On Thursday, a special private service was held for close family at Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, Georgia.
In alignment with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests to only have immediate family to be present to respect the safety of all who have reached out in love of the passing of Quinton.
Quinton’s final resting placed will be at Green Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Olivia Sandefur’s education fund.
