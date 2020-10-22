Randy Tracy O’Nan, 64, of Sacramento, KY died at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Webster County, KY he was born March 25, 1956 the son of the late Oscar Edward O’Nan and Ruth A. Gish O’Nan. He was a coal miner, a farmer, and worked in the oil fields.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Greg O’Nan and Tom Dale O’Nan; and his sister: Lillian O’Nan.
Survivors include his sons: Seth (Jennifer) O’Nan of Sacremento, KY and Josh (Jessica) O’Nan of Davies County, KY; his brothers: Gary O’Nan of Vanderburgh County, IN, Troy (Dawn) O’Nan of Newburgh, IN, Steve (Gialere) O’Nan of Henderson, KY, Benjie (Judy) O’Nan of Webster County, KY, and Oscar “Ossie” (Kathy) O’Nan of Webster County, KY; and three grandchildren.
