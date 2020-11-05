CALHOUN — Ray Hayden 90, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at U of L Health — Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. Ray Mitchell Hayden was born April 7, 1930 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late John Truman and Anna Sue Smith Hayden and was married to the former Elna Mae Thomas Sept. 23, 1950. Ray was a farmer, a member of Calhoun Baptist Church and a past director for McLean County Farm Bureau. Ray’s number one hobby was fishing, followed closely by hunting and camping. He also enjoyed cooking, barbecuing and curing his yearly hams for many years. He loved every aspect of farming, from operating the machinery, bailing hay and caring for the livestock. Ray also loved attending the annual farm machinery shows and tractor pulls in Louisville, attending for more than 50 consecutive years. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Elna Hayden, who died Oct. 7, 2020 and by a daughter, Denise Hayden McElwain, who died June 14, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Gerry Hayden (Judy) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Shannon Hill (Megan Phillips), Ben Hayden (Angelia Dame), Nashau McElwain (Tyler Durham) and Emily Newton (Adam); and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Ray’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Sunday.
The Ray Hayden family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be
available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Ray at muster
