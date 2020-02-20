$77,000, Robert and Kateri Freels to Kara Love, one acre off of KY-85 in Island.
$5,000, Constance Revlett, Kathy Boyken and Tax Ease Lien Servicing LLC to Marshall Boyken, 1031 Sand Hill Rd. in Livermore.
$1,500, Paul Ayer to Ardell and Debbie Neal, 106 Old Calhoun Rd. in Livermore.
A grant, Cindy Fulkerson to Charles Fulkerson, V, 3800 KY-56 N. in Calhoun.
$19,000, Gary and Lisa Kessinger to Ellis and Nina Rickard, 50.33 acres off of KY-797 in Calhoun.
$49,000, Linda Southerland, Elizabeth Baldwin, Commonwealth of Kentucky, U.S. Bank, Towd Point Mortgage Trust, and W.E. Quisenberry, Jr. to U.S. Bank and Towd Point Mortgage Trust, 703 Main St in Livermore.
