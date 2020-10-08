BEECH GROVE —
Ree Ree Cheatham 73, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at her home in Beech Grove. Lavonna Marie Cheatham was born Nov. 8, 1946 in Beech Grove, Kentucky to the late Wilbur Kenneth and Dorothy Mae Ambrose Pillow, was married to James Glenn Cheatham June 12, 1965 and was better known as Ree Ree to both her family and friends. Ree Ree retired as postmaster from the Beech Grove Post Office and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sebree. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ree Ree was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Cheatham, who died September 4, 2019; by a son, James Anthony Cheatham and by her brother, Butch Pillow.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Cheatham (Callie) of Beech Grove and Woody Cheatham (Jessie) of Chelsea, Alabama; four grandchildren, Trevor Cheatham, Allie Cheatham, Maddison Cheatham and Andrew England; and two sisters, Ouida Moore of Calhoun and Nesie Powell of Beech Grove.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Father Hosea Jimenez officiating. Burial took place in the St. Benedict Cemetery in Beech Grove.
Ree Ree’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Sunday.
The Ree Ree Cheatham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Benedict Cemetery Fund; 180 Kentucky 136 West; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
