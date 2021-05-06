MURRIETA, Calif. —
Regina Whitaker Seamans 71, of Murrieta, California, formerly of Calhoun and Hawesville, Kentucky died Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Murrieta. Regina Lee Whitaker was born March 7, 1950 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Regina was a graduate of Livermore High School and decided to get a college degree later in life and was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro. She was a youth counselor at the Mary Kendall Home in Owensboro, where she loved to help troubled kids in any situation and attended Richland Baptist Church. Regina was a good friend in times of trouble, had a great sense of humor and was very generous. Regina was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lois Shocklee Burden.
Survivors include a daughter, Shelly Miller Tat (Bobby) of Temecula, California; two granddaughters, Jackie Tat and Julia Tat; her father, Jack Burden of Calhoun; a sister, Tammie Wells of Calhoun; several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Johnathan Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Regina’s family from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Regina’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
It is very appropriate to have Regina’s service on Mother’s Day weekend because she was like a second mother to so many.
Regina’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m.. Saturday.
The Regina Whitaker Seamans family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Mary Kendall Home; 201 Phillips Court; Owensboro, Kentucky 42303. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Regina at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.