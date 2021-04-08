LIVERMORE — Richard F. Edds 73, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home. He was born June 19, 1947 to the late Bertie and Kitty Burnett Edds and was married to Linda Burns. He was an activated member of the National Guard. Richard received his bachelor’s degree from Brescia University, his M.A. and Rank 1 in administration from Western Kentucky University starting his long career in local education. He started as a teacher at Livermore High School and McLean County High. Then Richard was an administrator at Muhlenberg County and came back to retire as the Director of Special Education of McLean County. During his career he also took a break from Education and worked at Peabody Coal Company for a few years. Richard was a former trustee and Sunday school teacher at Livermore United Methodist Church. One of his main interests was woodworking which was one of his reasons for retiring. He was a man of many interests including raising pigs, reading, music, Chess Club, German Club, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, ham radios, computers, and especially Duplicate Bridge. Richard not only taught Bridge but was a Ruby Life Master and president of the Owensboro Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Ellistine Mundy, Chrystal Edds, Ina Houston, Faye Williams: two brothers, Gene Ray Edds, and Hugh David Edds.
Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Linda Burns Edds; daughter, Shirley Rose and Mike of Louisville; six step grandchildren including, Jessica Thomasson and Collin of Louisville; nine step-great grandchildren including, Jamal, Elijah, Amirrah, Victoria; sisters-in-law, GayNell and Ondra Edds both of Owensboro; nieces and nephews: Valerie Persons, Rodney Edds (Kathy), Mark Edds (Melissa), Stephen Edds (Erin), Sherry Sparks, Rickey Williams, and deceased David Edds (Sandy); and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Rev. Tony St.Clair officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Richard’s family from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Richard’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Richard’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Richard F. Edds family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Educational Foundation for Excellence in McLean County; P.O. Box 245; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
The family would like to publicly thank the excellent medical care rendered by Drs. John Howard, Maheshwari, Prajapati, Muzoora, and all of the staff at Owensboro Cancer Center.
