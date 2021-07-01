SACRAMENTO — Rita Darnell Payton, 74, of Sacramento died June 28, 2021 at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mrs. Payton was born on June 20, 1947. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, and a believer. She was a member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Payton is preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Shanks.
Survivors include her husband, Otis Payton; son, William Payton; daughters, Melissa (Joe) Woodburn, Mildred (Joe) Arnold; grandchildren, Stuart (Sarah) Payton, Trevor Woodburn, Aryel (Logan) Conrad, Joe Arnold III, Camron Daniels, Evvie Arnold; great-grandchildren, Will Payton, Ella Payton, Bentley Conrad; sisters, Brenda Whitmer, Jennifer Austin, Paulette West, Carlotta Biggs, Anna Torres.
Funeral services were Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Michael Chestnut officiating and Bro. Gary Whitworth assisting. Burial took place in Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.tucker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.