Robert A. Simpson

CURDSVILLE —
Robert Amos Simpson 65, of Curdsville, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Robert Amos Simpson was born Dec. 30, 1954 in Owensboro to the late Laurn Benson “L.B.” and Sarah Louella Ray Simpson. He was a Christian and worked as an auto mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dora Roger Simpson and a nephew, John Marshall Simpson.
Survivors include a son, Robert Andrew Simpson of Calhoun; a daughter, Rachel Simpson of Beech Grove; step mother, Jane Simpson of Franklin, KY; three brothers: Wayne Simpson of Franklin, Jimmy Simpson of Calhoun, Tommy Simpson of Henderson; two sisters, Darlene Edge of Hawesville, Laura Slaton of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. John Brackett officiating. Burial took place in the Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro.
Robert’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Wednesday.
The Robert Amos Simpson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Robert Amos Simpson, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P. O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Robert at musterfuneralhomes.com.
