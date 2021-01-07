Robert “Bob” H. Heisler, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born November 23, 1932 to the late Harry and Stella (Walters) Heisler. Bob retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1973.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Heisler; sons, Michael and Gerald Heisler; four sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include one son, James Heisler (Michelle) of Henderson; two daughters, Melinda Burks (Larry “Dutch”) of Springfield, MO and Cheryl Calloway of Owensboro; one brother, Gene Heisler of Calhoun; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
No visitation or funeral will be held. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
