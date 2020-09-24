BOWLING GREEN — Robert F. Warner 38, of Bowling Green, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his home in Bowling Green. Robert Floyd Warner was born June 17, 1982 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Bobby Eugene and Pamela Jean Jones Warner and was married to the former Amanda Marie Coley Oct. 14, 2009. Robert was a registered nurse and a member of Crossland Community Church in Bowling Green. He was a 2000 Graduate of McLean County High School and received an Associate’s Degree in nursing from OCTC. Robert enjoyed traveling, hunting and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his two boys.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Amanda Warner; two sons, Mason Warner and Elijah Warner; his mother, Pamela Settle (Barry) of Utica; his father, Bobby Warner of Owensboro; two sisters, Bobbie Wills (Woodie) of Calhoun and April Whitaker (Michael) of Island; three nephews, Josh Jenkins, Adam Jenkins and Magnus Hood; three nieces, Brandy Jenkins, Brianna Whitaker and Sophia Whitaker; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Robert’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Friday.
The Robert F. Warner family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Robert F. Warner Educational Fund (for his sons’ education); C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
