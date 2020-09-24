CENTRAL CITY — Robert Harrison Gossett Jr., 65, of Central City, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 7:37 a.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville, from a lengthy illness and pneumonia. Mr. Gossett was born Oct. 18, 1954, to Robert Harrison Gossett, Sr. and Mary Belle Hagan Gossett. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Harrison Gossett, Sr.; and grandparents Silas Miles Hagan Sr. and Panola Eades Hagan, and Leslie Gossett and Alice Gossett.
Mr. Gossett was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He graduated from Bremen High School and attended college at Western Kentucky University and Madisonville Community College. He retired from the Green River Kentucky Utilities power plant. He was a very hard worker and loved to read and run track. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years on the U.S.S. Blue Ridge and the U.S.S. Samuel Gompers, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Belle Hagan Gossett; foster sister Wai Ling Pang Ng; foster brother Wingloc Johnson Ng; nephew Dr. Anthony Tinlung Pang Ng; and many relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Josh McCarty officiating. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 113 S. 3rd Street, Central City, KY 42330. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
