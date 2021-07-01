OWENSBORO — Robert J. Alvey, III 34, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home in Owensboro. Robert Jerome Alvey, III was born December 16, 1986 in Madisonville, Kentucky to Robert Jerome Alvey, Jr. and Kathy Jane Bolin. Robert was a parttime construction worker and earlier worked at Long Silver’s on Parrish Avenue in Owensboro. He also loved anything to do with electronics. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Bolin; his grandparents, R.J. and Mary Alvey.
Survivors include his father, Robert J. Alvey, Jr. (Delana) of Robards; four half-sisters, Susannah Alvey, Shelby Alvey both of Robards, Crystal Mattingly of Owensboro and Megan Parks of Denver, Colorado; three half-brothers, Ricky Keeton of Santa Claus, Indiana, Paul Willis of Owensboro and Jonathon Dewitt of Hartford; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Robert’s family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
Robert’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Robert J. Alvey, III family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Robert J. Alvey, III, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Robert at musterfuneralhomes.com.
